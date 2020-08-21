Number of Aberdeen to Teesside flights double

The number of flights operating from Teesside Airport to Aberdeen are to double.

Flights between Aberdeen International Airport and Teesside Airport were resumed on June 22, and have been operating on single daily flights since.

Due to an increase in demand, there will now be a twice daily flight, operated by Eastern Airways.

From Monday, September 7, there will be two flights a day departing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with an additional connection running on Sundays.

Roger Hage, GM of commercial and operations for Eastern Airways said that the addition of more Aberdeen flights from Teesside Airport will help to improve connectivity for the region, as well as in the north-east of Scotland. Teesside Airport is also boosting flights to London Heathrow and Belfast.

Mr Hage said: “Ensuring the right services and frequencies are offered as passenger confidence returns is essential so the major addition of London-Heathrow as Europe’s biggest worldwide hub, while adding to the Aberdeen and Belfast services and the return of the Southampton service all being in September, helps ensure the Tees Valley and wider north-east region through its local airport and Eastern Airways is better placed than ever to ensure economic recovery and accessibility is enhanced.”

Additional flights to Aberdeen will help bring more visitors to the region, for both work and leisure.