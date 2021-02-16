Number of Aberdeen stem cell donors buck UK trend with almost 20% increase

A blood cancer charity has seen an increase in registrations in Aberdeen during the coronavirus pandemic, despite seeing a decrease across the UK.

DKMS said there has been an increase of 19% of people signing up to become potential blood stem cell donors in the city, while across the UK, due to the current pandemic, UK registrations have decreased by 28%.

The charity is urging people in the north-east to continue signing up to the register, which could help save someone’s life.

Anyone aged between 17 and 55 who is in generally good health can sign up to receive a home swab kit online. After returning it, your details go on standby, until you are a potential match tto help save someone’s life.

The charity said that across the UK, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer every 20 minutes, and 2,000 people each year are told they need a blood stem cell transplant.

Two in three people do not find a perfect match within their family and rely on the worldwide donor registry.

Andrew Dodson from Dyce registered as a blood stem cell donor with DKMS in 2018.

Later that year, the 46-year-old got a call to say he could potentially save someone’s life, and after completing tests to check he was the recipient’s perfect match, he travelled down to London where he underwent a peripheral blood stem cell donation.

He said: “I was inspired to register as a blood stem cell donor as I have sadly lost family and friends to cancer. I thought, I have something I can give to others, a chance for them to fight this disease. It’s not costing me anything but a few days of my time. Knowing I could potentially save someone’s life is all the thanks I need!

“When it came to donating, the process was incredibly simple. I sat back in the hospital bed and watched telly for a few hours while blood left one arm, whizzed around a machine to extract the stem cells, and then returned to my other arm.

“My stem cells were then couriered all the way to France. I feel so honoured to have saved someone’s life and now just want to do all I can to spread the word and encourage others to do the same by registering with DKMS!”

Jonathan Pearce, chief executive of DKMS UK, said: “At DKMS, we are dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and are proud to have registered over 780,000 blood stem cell donors.

“With the shocking drop in registrations over the last 10 months we are calling on Scots to save someone else’s life. We want every worried family to get the reassuring call that a match for their loved on has been found.”

For more information go to dkms.org.uk