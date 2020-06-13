Nuart releases short film exploring Aberdeen

Nuart has released a film comprising of five short stories which explore Aberdeen.

Tales of Silver City, which was commissioned by Nuart curator Martyn Reed, is an anthology of Aberdeen tales that portray the city as five separate fictional cities.

Filmed during Nuart Festival 2019, each short story – including Runaway City, City as a Garden, City of Giants, City of Granite Ladies and the Magic City – incorporates the art on the streets of Aberdeen as a main character.

It was shot and directed by Ukrainian filmmakers Kristina Borhes and Nazar Tymoshchuk. The film is 23 minutes long.

For more information and to view the short film, visit www.aagm.co.uk/silvercitytales