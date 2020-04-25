Aberdeen’s Nuart festival ‘delayed but not cancelled’

The organisers of the popular Nuart street art festival hope the event might still be able to go ahead later in the year.

The festival was due to take place in the city for the fourth time this weekend but the plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Street artists usually travel from all over the world to Aberdeen each year to create eye-catching and innovative pieces of art on the sides of buildings across the city centre.

The streets displaying all the giant murals may now be empty due to the lockdown, but organisers hope they can still bring in artists before the end of the financial year to give the walls of Aberdeen buildings a new lease of life.

The event is organised by Aberdeen Inspired, the city centre’s business improvement district, and supported by Aberdeen City Council.

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired Adrian Watson said: “You look outside and weather like this is what we had last year and Friday night was supposed to be the civic reception for Nuart.

“It’s sad but the city centre is still there.

“I’ve never seen a festival that has the universal buy-in that Nuart seems to have.”

He said planning for the future event will need to involve taking all government guidelines into consideration and only creating art if it is safe to do so.

He said: “We have to respect government guidelines.

“Nuart is going to be some way off but we have postponed it, not cancelled it.”

He added: “We won’t be looking at bringing people here in their thousands, it wouldn’t be right.

“We’ve got some fantastic artists for Nuart.

“If we have to look at our own domestic artists, when it’s safe to, we might be able to do something.

“The city centre will need to pull together when it can come back and we have the weather.”

All the existing Nuart pieces can be viewed virtually using a map feature on the website.

The festival was launched in Aberdeen in 2017 and each year many artists have travelled from all over the world to the city to take part in the event.

This year’s planned artists included Biancoshock, ICY & SOT, Jacoba Niepoort, Jofre Oliveras, Marina Zumi, NunoViegas, Paul Harfleet, Pejac, Sandra Chevrier, Vladimir Abikh and Martha Cooper.

The organisers of Nuart have thanked everyone involved in the festival for their support so far and said they are looking forward to bringing forward their plans again at a later date when it is possible to hold another street art festival.

