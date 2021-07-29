Nuart artist Helen Bur has just started working on her mural

The first artist to be announced as part of this year’s Nuart line-up has just started work on the final eye-catching mural to be created as part Aberdeen’s popular street art festival.

Helen Bur today started on her wall on Union Row, close to Union Plaza. She has now joined the likes of oil painter and street artist Henrik Uldalen who sketched behind Spring Gardens student accommodation, and London-based Fanakapan who created a 3D emoji artwork on Frederick Street.

While Helen was supposed to pick up her paint brushes earlier this week, she wasn’t able to do so due to adverse weather conditions. The artist hopes to finish her eye-catching mural in just over a week.

Previous Nuart work was demolished

This isn’t the first time Helen took part in the street art festival. She was looking forward to returning to the city after her dual mural disappeared as part of the demolition of Greyfriars House on Gallowgate in late 2020.

She said at the time: “It’s obviously sad to see them go, but it’s absolutely part of the transient nature of street art.

“I’m happy they were part of the landscape for a little while, but change is inevitable and holds its own beauty.

“In a strange way I see it as a gentle reminder that nothing is permanent and that’s okay, we must embrace the small beauties every day.”

This year, artistic duo SNIK also worked on a wall that’s soon-to-be-demolished. The successful artists created the artwork on the bridge connected to Aberdeen Market, located on The Green.

Excited to return to the city

Helen is set to explore the “memory and the city” theme as she takes on a prominent city centre wall. The London-based artist likes to convey a sense of absurdity in the everyday and life.

Bur’s work can be found across the world including in Germany, Spain, Norway – where she took part in Nuart Stavanger – and India.

Explore where you can see stunning Nuart murals in Aberdeen on our interactive map: