NSPCC urge children in north-east to get in touch if they need support

Children’s charity the NSPCC is urging youngsters not to suffer in silence over the holidays.

Specialist counsellors at its free and confidential helpline say they are frequently contacted by children whose problems worsen during the holidays.

Now staff are urging them not to delay contacting them if they are in need of support.

Childline senior superviser Heather Donald said: “Children can find themselves left home alone for long periods of time and feel a sense of isolation.

“With schools being closed, often a lot of a young person’s support network is also compromised, or contact with the caring teacher and friendship groups reduced.

“But it’s important young people know that Childline is never closed.

“We are here for all children and young people every day of the year no matter how big or small their worries may seem.”