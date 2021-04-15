NSPCC issue statement after Aberdeen football coach found guilty of 35-years of abuse towards young boys

A children’s charity has said the victims of an Aberdeen abuser showed “enormous bravery” when speaking out against him.

William Hay, of Aberdeen, was found guilty of abusing his victims over a period spanning more than 30 years.

The 71-year-old was convicted of 12 charges in total, involving 10 children, which took place between January 1981 and August 2016 at various locations in Aberdeen and Perthshire, including a beach, campsite, sports complex and a golf club.

He was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow, and was also put on the sex offenders list. Hay will be sentenced next month.

A spokesman for NSPCC Scotland said: “The boys that Hay coached at the football club and sea-cadets would have trusted him, but he abused his position and exploited this relationship to satisfy his own sexual desires.

“Abuse can have a devastating impact on children that can last into adulthood, and the victims in this case have shown enormous bravery in speaking out against Hay.

“We hope they are receiving all the support they need to recover from their ordeals.

“It is so important that those who have been subjected to sexual abuse are encouraged to come forward and that they have the confidence they will be listened to and allegations will be thoroughly investigated.”

Adults who have experienced abuse as a child or have concerns about a child’s welfare can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 8005000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk.

Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.