Nottingham man due in court after heroin and ‘crack’ cocaine seized in Aberdeen

‘Crack’ cocaine and heroin worth more than £12,200 has been seized in Aberdeen.

Officers carried out a search warrant in the Lewis Road area of Sheddocksley yesterday afternoon.

A 29-year-old man, from the Nottingham area, has been charged and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant William Murdoch, from Aberdeen CID, said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities.”

“I want to reassure people across the north-east that we are using every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets and to deal with those responsible.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”