Notorious serial killers to be focus of talk at Aberdeen event

Notorious serial killers from around the world will be the focus of a talk set to take place in Aberdeen later this year.

Called The Serial Killer Next Door, it is being organised by the same people who brought the Psychology of Serial Killers talk to the city last year, which proved a huge success.

The event will take place on July 25 from 7pm until 10pm at Jury’s Inn.

True crime fans will be able to hear about some of the most well-known serial killers such as Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer and John Paul Knowles.

The event will be led by Emma Kenny, who has spent 16 years working in therapeutic intervention and also currently works in TV as the resident psychologist for shows such as This Morning, Daybreak and Lorraine, as well as presenting her own shows.

The show’s description states: “We all want to believe that we would know if we came into contact with a serial killer, that somehow our natural intuition would raise our physical hackles that would alert us to the very real threat around us.

“That myth, that we could somehow sniff out the angel of death is sadly why the term ‘serial killer’ was coined. Their body count is so high, because we all like to imagine that finding ourselves at the hands of a tortuous murderer simply wouldn’t happen to us.

“The truth is sadly that anyone can fall fowl of a serial killer, because humans like to trust, and serial killers use this knowledge as a weapon.

“Maybe you simply accept that lift home, or agree to have dinner with your internet hook up, or find yourself taking a shortcut with the clean-cut, nice guy who started chatting to you whilst you strolled home? And then it’s game over, because rare though they may be, serial killers live amongst us, move between us, are even married to us, and only by studying their behaviour, can we adapt ours to give us a fighting chance of survival should they sliver into our lives.

“Emma will take you on a journey looking at what ingredients of possibility lead to body counts by killers like Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and John Paul Knowles. What creates a serial killer, and could anything have prevented their potential being activated, or were they simply born to kill?”

Talks on the psychology of serial killers have proven popular in the city in the past few years, with shows often selling out quickly.

The organisers added: “We have a show coming to Aberdeen later in the year with TV’s Emma Kenny talking about serial killers, a subject that’s huge with Netflix and TV shows on each night.

“A similar show we brought last year sold out quickly.”