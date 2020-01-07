Nothing sucks about north-east firm’s £20,000 donation to Aberdeen charity

A north-east civil engineering firm has raised more than £20,000 for a cancer support charity.

Westhill-based Nicol of Skene brought in the cash with a series of events last year which included a dog walk and golf day.

Additional donations were also made every time the company’s suction excavator The Anchorator was hired out and staff took part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

Those efforts led to £20,489.87 going to Friends of Anchor.

Stephanie Nicol, HR manager and company director at Nicol of Skene, said the firm’s team were happy to help.

She said: “We had such a fun year flying the flag for Friends of Anchor and bringing our unique fundraising ideas to life.

“The charity means a lot to us as a family and a workforce and it’s been great to see everyone rallying around to show their support.

“We’re very proud to have raised more than £20,000 for this cause.”