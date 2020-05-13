North-east charity applies for funding after success

A charity has applied for fresh funding after the success of its pilot scheme.

Cultivate Aberdeen launched its food-growing initiative this month, and will send 120 kits to individuals and families who are self-isolating in Torry, Hilton and the city centre.

Details of the kits were released a week ago, but over half of them have already been signed-up for.

Due to anticipated demand, the charity has applied for the Lord Provost’s Covid-19 emergency fund, which would allow 1,000 kits to be sent out across the city

Delivery of the packages began on Tuesday, and they will encourage people to grow their own food under lockdown- in aim of boosting mental health, wellbeing and resilience.

Founder George Bellamy, said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve seen such a positive response so far to our pilot scheme.

“Our growing kits won’t fill people’s gardens nor be a substitute for the park but it will, we hope, give the incentive to grow your own and provide the basic tools to start.

“During these difficult times we’re offering free kits to anyone who is self-isolating who has an interest in growing or simply wants to give it a go.

“We are particularly eager to help those who do not have access to their own garden.”

He added: “We know the benefits that gardening has on a person’s physical and mental wellbeing and so we want to promote any efforts that help during covid.

“Despite talks of lockdown easing we know that the message is clear to stay home where it is possible and so these kits will still be needed in the weeks and months moving forward to sow a little happiness in our small way, and we can’t wait to see everyone growing from their windowsills, backyards, gardens, or kitchen top”.

The pilot will focus on the regeneration areas and will work with food banks, housing, and mental health charities to identify individuals who could benefit from the scheme.