Note of discord after breakdown of talks with Aberdeen’s music tutors

Extra curricular music lessons at Aberdeen Music Centre may not be offered for the rest of the academic year, it has been revealed.

It emerged earlier this year that the centre would not offer lessons at the start of the 2017/18 academic year due to ongoing discussions over staffing.

The orchestras and bands that practise at the centre, are currently under threat after the city council told tutors of plans to change their working hours in a bid by the authority to plug a £77,000 funding gap.

Music tutors took the matter to Local Negotiating Committees, but talks have broken down without an agreement on staffing, and accusations the council has been “short-sighted”.

The local authority said it hopes to reach an agreement but “cannot discount” the possibility the Music Centre won’t be back up and running for the rest of the current academic year in June 2018.

The council’s former head of music services Ken McLeod, who retired in 2012, said music colleagues across Scotland had asked “what on earth” was happening to music tuition in Aberdeen.

“It’s at risk of being destroyed,” he said. “The council has been very short-sighted to not find a solution to this problem and the children will ultimately suffer.”

Mr McLeod added that the situation has already had negative impacts.

He said: “We’ve just had the Evening Express Carol Concerts and this year there was not an input from Aberdeen Music Centre.

“If the talks have broken down then I’m very saddened, but hope something can be resolved very soon.

“The money involved is a pittance compared to the overall budget of the council.”

Tutors are currently paid overtime for working extra hours at weekends but, under the new proposals, hours would be divided up equally so no overtime is paid.

In the 2016/17 school year, six groups of musicians were taught on Saturdays, including the Intermediate Wind Bind, the Junior Wind Band and Intermediate Orchestra.

SNP group leader Stephen Flynn said: “I’m incredibly disappointed that there has been no Music Centre operation for a number of months. It had been my hope that the council would be able to find a solution and I have been pressing for that.

“At the end of the day it’s kids that are missing out and that is unacceptable.

“Amid the ongoing saga of the Aberdeen International Youth Festival, this paints Aberdeen in a terrible light.”

Music lessons in schools remain unaffected by the current stalemate.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “After taking the matter to the Local Negotiating Committees for Teachers we have a Failure to Agree a Working Time arrangement with Aberdeen Music Centre tutors.

“The next stage in the process is for further negotiations to be escalated to the Scottish Negotiation Committee for Teachers.

“We are unable to specify the timescales for this process and, unfortunately, the current Failure to Agree means we will have no Music Centre provision until the situation is resolved.

“Clearly we hope we can reach an agreement sooner rather than later, but we cannot discount the possibility of no Music Centre service in the current academic year.”

Cllr John Wheeler, convener of the education and children’s services committee, said: “The administration is fully committed to trying to get this process resolved and hope everyone will take the same approach, as getting this back on for users is the most important thing.

“We will continue to play our part fully in these talks and would encourage everyone to stay at the table and help us get a resolution as soon as possible.”