Not to be sniffed at: Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Baths to be used as training centre for police dogs

The former Aberdeen leisure centre at the heart of a major preservation campaign is set to take on an unexpected role as a training academy for Scotland’s police dogs.

Bon Accord Baths, which turned 80 years old last year, has welcomed the canine cops through its doors several times in the past year following a number of break-ins and vandalism incidents.

The dogs seem to have enjoyed visiting so much, their handlers have now asked campaign group Bon Accord Heritage for permission to use the premises as a site for training exercises.

The much-loved art deco swimming pool offers unusual acoustics, new smells and a variety of surfaces for paws to practice on, while track and search exercises can be organised in the vast main pool hall.

Pool pooches

Sergeant Dave MacKinnon from Aberdeen’s Dog Unit said: “The venue is one of a number that we use to get the dogs used to different surroundings, sounds and smells as this is an important part of their training.

“The variety of training options that the Bon Accord Baths provide make it a really useful venue for us to be able to train the police dogs in and we are extremely grateful to Bon Accord Heritage for providing us with the opportunity to train here.”

In August last year, Aberdeen City Council gave the charity group a licence to occupy at the leisure centre, which closed in March 2008.

Bon Accord Heritage have since held a massively popular open day, and started a £150,000 fundraising effort to get the building wind and watertight.

However, their campaign has been beset by a number of incidents of people smashing windows, trespassing and scrawling graffiti over the walls of the historic main hall.

Steven Cooper, Secretary for Bon Accord Heritage said: “We have unfortunately had to call upon the police to help with a number of break-ins to the building in the past.

“However, with improved security measures now in place we are delighted to be in a position to now help Police Scotland.

“It’s great to be able to support the local community with such a unique request – PD Beans, PD Ice and their furry team are welcome any time!”