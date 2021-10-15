‘Not the way to show one’s affection’: Farmhand punched woman who declined his advances

A man professed his love for a woman, but when she declined his advances he punched her in the face due to “hurt feelings”.

Gvidas Sumanas had been drinking with the woman and a male friend all night when he decided to pour his heart out.

However, the female was “having none of it” and lashed out at the 37-year-old, who responded by punching her in the face.

And when police became involved Sumanas continued his violent behaviour, punching one officer and, while being stripped at Fraserburgh police station, trying to kick another as his underwear was removed.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Through the night of October 12 this year and into the following morning, the complainer, accused and another were all at an address on Longate, Peterhead, consuming alcohol.

“At about 5.10am on October 13, the accused began to profess his love for the complainer – but that was not reciprocated.

“The accused then became violent and punched the complainer once to the right side of her face with a closed fist.”

At this point the male friend tried to calm Sumanas down and called the police.

Officers attended at 5.25am and found the woman “distressed”, with swelling and bruising to her face.

Mr Middleton said officers attempted to calm Sumanas down but he became “agitated” and adopted a “boxer stance”.

He proceeded to shout and swear at the police, challenging them to fight and punching a male constable in the face.

‘She was effectively having none of it’

Sumanas was “immediately restrained” but continued to struggle with officers.

He was removed from the address and placed in a police van, where he repeatedly kicked the door and walls.

Sumanas was taken to Fraserburgh police station where a strip search was requird.

As his underwear was removed Sumanas attempted to kick one of the officers.

Sumanas, of no fixed abode, pled guilty to assault to injury on the woman, two charges of assaulting a police officer and one of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said his client, a full-time farmhand in Peterhead, asked him to apologise to all parties on his behalf.

‘I’d suggest you take a long, hard look at yourself’

He explained Sumanas and the male and female had all been drinking, so much so that Sumanas “started to profess his love for the female”.

He added: “She was effectively having none of it.

“The position is she punched him first and unfortunately he took the decision to punch her back and things descended from there.

“It was due to his drunken condition and probably hurt feelings about the love not being returned that he was professing.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Sumanas: “If this is how you treat someone you profess your love to, I wouldn’t like to see what you would do if it was someone you disliked intensely.

“It’s absolutely not the way to show one’s affection, I would say.

“I’m prepared to accept this was born out of having far too much to drink.

“I’d suggest you take a long, hard look at yourself and come to the view that if you continue drinking, then you must do so moderately and not to this sort of excess.”

He fined Sumanas a total of £640.

