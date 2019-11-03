Norwegian medics visit Aberdeen hospital to see major trauma centre

More than 25 Norwegian medics have visited NHS Grampian to learn about the region’s major trauma care.

The group from Bergen’s Haukeland University Hospital visited Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) and Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital to learn about Scotland’s first major trauma centre.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Cameron Matthews, divisional general manager for surgery, said: “It’s about sharing experiences and seeing if there is anything we can learn from each other.

“It came about because they asked to come across and see our way of managing trauma.”

Geir Neilssen, a nurse anaesthetist, noticed a lot of similarities between their home hospital and ARI.

He said: “We were looking for a public hospital the same size as ours, with a similar number of staff to see how they deal with the same patients in different ways.”