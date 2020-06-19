Northlink Ferries resumes services for family visits and essential travel

Northlink Ferries has announced changes to its services to allow for those visiting family from Aberdeen.

Following the Scottish Government briefing yesterday, the First Minister emphasised there are still significant restrictions on travel to prevent the spread of the virus.

As part of Scotland’s phase two, travel should be within five miles of your home, and that travel to and from the Scottish Islands is not permitted for recreational purposes.

NorthLink Ferries announced today it will restrict its journeys for essential travel, key workers, and for those visiting family.

In a statement online, it said: “We would ask that all travellers consider whether they are adhering to the spirit of the Government guidelines.

“Please also view our advice on 12 steps to travelling safely with NorthLink Ferries: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4G3AFWXJNM&feature=youtu.be

“Bookings should be made by phoning 0845 6000 449 or 01856 885500 between 8am and 8pm.

“Contact can also be made by emailing reservations@northlinkferries.co.uk.

“We would like to thank our passengers for their understanding and co-operation at this time.”