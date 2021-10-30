Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Northern lights could light up north and north-east skies due to sun’s solar flare

By Daniel Boal
30/10/2021, 3:42 pm
The Northern Lights as seen from Lossiemouth on Thursday September 30. Picture by Joanna Barnes

People looking to the skies tonight may be in for a Halloween treat as NASA announces an increased chance of glimpsing the Northern Lights.

Stargazers from across the north and north-east have a good chance of witnessing the spectacular natural phenomenon, according to the Met Office.

Also known as the Aurora Borealis, if weather conditions permit, they will be on display later tonight and into Sunday morning.

According to NASA, there’s a higher than normal chance of seeing the spectacle following the solar flare emitted by the sun on October 28.

Spectacular picture of Aurora Borealis caught at the beginning of October

The Met Office has said the flare may allow the Northern Lights to be visible in lower altitude regions.

Those further north will have the greatest chance at seeing the spectacle.

Space Weather

The northern lights due to solar activity and collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

In order to catch a glimpse of them, stargazers need a mixture of good luck and equipment.

When it comes to the weather, the best conditions to view the lights are when the sky is dark and clear of any clouds.

Ideally, the lights will be best viewed in remote areas, facing the northern horizon – with north-facing coasts produce some of the best viewing locations.

The Met Office have also suggested the use of camera equipment as it can be difficult for the naked eye to see the phenomenon clearly.

Making use of photography equipment can make it much brighter than it would be to the naked eye.

Incredible spectacle

The Met Office has said in a statement: “Sightings of Aurora seem likely along the northern horizon (cloud permitting) across Scotland, Northern Ireland and Northern England.

“There is a slight chance of aurora visible as far south as North Wales, Midlands and Norfolk if looking at the extreme northern horizon low down.”

 

 