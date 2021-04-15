North-east university scientists set to begin new research into impact of pandemic on nurses

North-east university scientists will embark on new research to study the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on nurses.

University of Aberdeen researchers will join a team of scientists across Scotland to examine the effect of the pandemic on NHS intensive care nurses.

The study called, Critical care and re-deployed nurses: the impact of COVID-19 on work-related stress (CANDID), will investigate how the pressure of the pandemic have affected stress and wellbeing in nurses working in critical care across the UK.

CANDID is funded with a grant of over £184,000 provided by The National Institute for Health Research.

The grant is part of the institute’s £5.5m investment to fund nine new research on the long-term impact of Covid-19.

The study co-lead, Aberdeen University’s Professor Diane Dixon said: “Covid-19 has placed great pressure on nurses who have been working within extremely challenging circumstances.

“This includes delivering care whilst wearing cumbersome PPE, increased patient mortality rates, communicating and supporting relatives at a distance, all in addition to dealing with the potential risks to their own and their family’s health.

“It is important to understand how nurses working in critical care have experienced and been affected by the pandemic as it’s possible that the physical and psychological wellbeing of nurses working critical care during the pandemic has been affected and in turn, their intention to continue in critical care nursing reduced.

“We hope that these results could help further our understanding of how the impact of stress can be mitigated by personal, job and support resources, so that the NHS can be better prepared to support and retain critical care staff.”

The study will also look at support offered to nurses during the pandemic to evaluate the success of these interventions.

Dr Janice Rattray, honorary reader in acute and critical care nursing from the University of Dundee who also co-leads the study, added: “Supporting the well-being of nurses working in critical care is crucial, and to do this effectively we need to understand fully the impact of the pandemic on critical care (CCNs) and redeployed nurses.

“By identifying specific stressors, their importance and how these influence outcome in CCNs and redeployed nurses and their NHS organisations will allow us to do this.

“Without this knowledge, we cannot identify confidently an appropriate range of supportive measures to protect this vital workforce, or indeed for whom, when and how to implement them.”

In the coming months, nurses working across Scotland and in three English critical care units will participate in the study.

They would be asked to complete a questionnaire and take part in an in-depth interview to understand how the pandemic has affected them at work.

The responses will be compared to a similar study completed before the onset of Covid-19.

The Scottish Government’s chief nursing officer, Professor Amanda Croft said: “This study is welcomed, it is important that we look at the impact the pandemic has had.

“In Scotland, we are committed to improving the wellbeing of health and social care staff across Scotland and have taken immediate action to provide support while they continue respond to the pandemic.

“We are also working to build a sustainable culture that will continue to prioritise staff wellbeing in the future.

“We have introduced a National Wellbeing Hub to provide a range of self-care and wellbeing resources, alongside a National Wellbeing Helpline to provide a 24/7 service for those who need further psychological support.

“We also recently launched the Workforce Specialist Service to offer confidential mental health treatment, provided £500,000 for the provision of practical support and made available additional funding to increase capacity and capability to provide psychological services.

“We are pleased to see this type of research being conducted.”