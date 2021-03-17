North Star to expand workforce after bagging £270m offshore wind contract

Shipping group North Star is to take on 130 new workers after landing a £270 million contract for the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The Aberdeen company will supply three “state-of-the-art” service operation vessels (SOVs) for use on the Dogger Bank project about 80 miles off the Yorkshire coast.

The huge North Sea development is being led by partners SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni.

North Star’s three ships will be chartered for an initial 10-years, with options for three one-year extensions.

The company said its fledgling renewables subsidiary fought off “strong international competition” to secure the deal.

