More than 60 North Sea workers have been evacuated after a “power generation issue” at BP’s ETAP installation last night.

A total of 63 non-essential workers have now been taken off ETAP as a precaution, while 71 core crew remain on board the processing hub.

Production has temporarily been shut down at ETAP while an investigation is under way into the cause of the issue.

BP confirmed no one has been hurt in the incident.