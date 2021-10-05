North Sea worker snared by paedo hunters ‘struggled adjusting to life onshore’

An offshore worker who was caught sending sexual messages to what he thought were 13 and 14-year-old girls has avoided a prison sentence.

Dad-of-two Steven Fraser, 46, was snared by paedophile hunters pretending to be girls on the online chat applications ChatHour and Kik between November 9 2019 and January 26 2020.

He sent numerous sexual messages and pictures despite knowing what age the decoys were.