News / Local North Sea worker snared by paedo hunters ‘struggled adjusting to life onshore’ By David McPhee 05/10/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 05/10/2021, 12:16 pm Steven Fraser leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. An offshore worker who was caught sending sexual messages to what he thought were 13 and 14-year-old girls has avoided a prison sentence. Dad-of-two Steven Fraser, 46, was snared by paedophile hunters pretending to be girls on the online chat applications ChatHour and Kik between November 9 2019 and January 26 2020. He sent numerous sexual messages and pictures despite knowing what age the decoys were. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe