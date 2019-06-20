North Sea standoff ‘over’ between BP and Greenpeace

A 12-day standoff between oil giant BP and Greenpeace has ended, following news that the climate activist group’s Arctic Sunrise ship has turned away.

The BP-contracted Transocean drilling rig, the Paul B Loyd Jnr, is understood to be approaching the Vorlich field to begin work.

The Dutch-flag vessel has set its course for Amsterdam, the Arctic Sunrise’ home port.

The Transocean drilling rig has been forced to abort its journey several times over the past week as the campaigners blocked its path with an icebreaker ship and two inflatable launches.

More than 90 workers are currently on board the Paul B Loyd Jnr rig.