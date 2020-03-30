North Sea operators move to reduce cabin sharing ‘wherever possible’

A series of North Sea operators are working to remove cabin sharing offshore “wherever possible” in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

With a growing frequency of suspected covid-19 cases on offshore installations, the RMT union said social distancing is a “big issue” among the workforce.

Taqa, Shell, Repsol Sinopec and Ithaca Energy are among those taking steps to minimise the sharing of cabins, with reduced activity offshore helping to accommodate that.

It comes as one worker, who wished to remain anonymous, complained last week that staff had to share rooms on BP’s Clair installation in the West of Shetland, saying this didn’t meet government guidelines and his concerns have “fallen on deaf ears”.