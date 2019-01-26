North Sea oil worker’s death was not caused by accident at work

An oil company has confirmed the death of a worker on one of its rigs was not work-related.

Total said the man, who died after falling into the North Sea, did not die because of an accident while working.

A major search and rescue operation was launched after he was reported missing at 11am on Thursday.

The body of the man, who was working in the Culzean field, was eventually recovered from the water.

His family have since been informed of the incident.

A spokesman for Total said: “Following reports of a missing person from the Maersk Highlander yesterday, a subsequent search and rescue operation sadly recovered a body from the sea.

“Total is assisting Police Scotland with their investigation into the incident, which was not caused by a workplace accident. Our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the person involved.”