An oil worker with suspected coronavirus symptoms has died at home after being airlifted from a North Sea platform earlier this week.

The man, who worked for Dyce-based oil and gas contractor Stork, is understood to have been removed from the asset and taken to Sheffield, where he died.

He was working on Total’s Elgin platform in the North Sea.

It is thought he was airlifted on Monday after becoming unwell, but died at his home on Wednesday.