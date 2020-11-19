North Sea oil industry ‘teetering on the brink’

A North Sea trade union boss has warned the oil industry is “teetering on the brink” due to a lack of activity and investment in the basin.
During a virtual Scottish Trades Union Congress event last night, Jake Molloy, RMT regional organiser, said operators had “pulled the plug” on projects, leading to the drilling sector being “wiped out”.
He also claimed that the impact of Covid-19 is only responsible for a “fraction” of the job losses that have plagued the industry in the last few months.
