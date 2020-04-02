North Sea oil firm promises to protect jobs for next three months

Oil and gas giant BP has said it will safeguard workers’ jobs for the next three months.

The company, which has its North Sea headquarters in Dyce, said it didn’t want to add further burden to families.

It also paid tribute to all the frontline staff working hard to keep members of the public safe and well.

Chief executive Bernard Looney said: “The world is in a fight against Covid-19 and I want to thank all the people looking after us.

“The nurses and doctors, the first responders and the police; the people keeping food shops open and deliveries happening; and also the people we don’t see so much, like those behind the technologies that mean we can stay connected with our loved ones and with our work colleagues.

“Many, many are giving their time and risking their own wellbeing so that we can stay safe and sound.

“We rely on them, we are indebted to them, and I want to pay tribute to the sacrifices they are making on our behalf.

“At BP we are mobilising in our own way across the BP world, taking action with three objectives: protecting our people; supporting the communities where we live and work and strengthening our finances.

“Job security is a big worry at this time, so we have taken the decision that for the next three months, no BP employees will be laid off as a result of virus-related cost-cutting.

“We simply do not want to add another burden during what is already an incredibly stressful time.”

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West Alexander Burnett said: “Like so many sectors, the oil industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak in the north-east.

“Through no fault of their own, workers across the region have lost jobs in what is a devastating time for everyone at the moment.

“But it’s positive BP has taken this decision to safeguard roles which will benefit individuals and families during these worrying times.

“BP is a massive employer in the north-east and it’s refreshing to see such a big company show loyalty to their staff by ensuring they will remain in jobs over the period ahead.”

