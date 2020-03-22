North Sea oil and gas discovery showing ‘significant promise’

An oil and gas discovery in the North Sea is showing “significant promise”, according to an Aberdeen-based energy business.

Neptune Energy announced an “encouraging” hydrocarbon discovery has been made at the Isabella exploration well.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Jim House, CEO of Neptune Energy, said: “The discovery of hydrocarbons in three separate formations is positive news for Neptune and our partners. While analysis of the results is ongoing, the initial findings show significant promise.

“Having acquired our interest in the exciting HPHT Isabella prospect in 2018, the result further strengthens our growing UK portfolio.”