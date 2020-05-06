North Sea industries remain vigilant despite reduction in coronavirus cases

The North Sea industry is remaining vigilant despite a fall in the number of suspected coronavirus cases.

Figures released by industry body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) and Step Change in Safety show the number of suspected cases of Covid-19 has declined across the offshore sector.

The data tracks the number of workers travelling back from offshore, with four different categories of transport depending on their status.

The number of individuals showing potential Covid-19 symptoms has fallen from 19 in the week beginning March 3 to just eight this week.

OGUK health and safety director Trevor Stapleton said: “This apparent reduction is a small move in the right direction, but we can’t stress enough the need to remain alert, to continue to follow protocols and to raise any concerns in both on and offshore working environments.

“OGUK continues to work on a cross industry basis through our Pandemic Steering Group, where our focus remains on increasing testing capacity for our key workers and improving our understanding of how Covid-19 is impacting our sector as we look towards ensuring our industry is able to recover from the significant challenges we are currently faced with.”

