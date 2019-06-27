North Sea helicopter makes ‘priority landing’ following alert

A helicopter made an emergency landing at Aberdeen’s airport.

The crew of the Airbus H175 helicopter had reported that a warning light had come on in the aircraft while travelling back from a trip offshore last night.

Helicopter operator CHC has confirmed there was a priority landing at Aberdeen International Airport. An inspection will now be carried out.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Our crew, as they are trained to do, made a precautionary call for a priority landing when an intermittent warning light illuminated during the flight.

“The aircraft landed safely at Aberdeen and will now be inspected by engineers before returning to service.”

Crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 8.30pm and were stood down shortly afterwards when the helicopter had landed.

Aberdeen International Airport confirmed the incident had happened last night.