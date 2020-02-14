North Sea helicopter makes ‘priority landing’ after alert

An offshore helicopter has made an unexpected landing at Aberdeen International Airport.

The Sikorsky S-92A Helibus requested to make a priority landing at the site at about 9.45am.

The helicopter is operated by CHC Scotia.

A CHC spokesman said: ““A CHC Sikorksy S-92 aircraft returning from a North Sea offshore location, returned to base and landed safely at Aberdeen airport this morning.

“The crew requested a priority landing due to an indication in the cockpit. Our crew followed standard procedures and engineers are now inspecting the aircraft.”