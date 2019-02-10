North Sea helicopter firm appoints new director

A North Sea helicopter firm has appointed a new director.

Babcock International named Simon Meakins as director of its offshore business in the UK.

Mr Meakins, who trained as a pilot in the RAF, joined the firm in 2011, and was previously the director of flight operations.

He said: “I’m extremely pleased to move into this role.

“North Sea helicopter operations are an incredibly dynamic business that, now more than ever, demand total commitment to the highest standards in safety and customer service.

“Our teams in Aberdeen, Sumburgh and Blackpool have tremendous experience and we are proud to operate our mixed fleet of helicopters on behalf of some of the biggest names in oil and gas.”

The company operates a fleet of more than 20 S-92 and H175 aircraft in the UK on behalf of several oil and gas companies, as well as two specialist search and rescue ‘copters.

Mr Meakins takes over the role from Rob Dyas who has moved to a new position with Babcock in Canada.