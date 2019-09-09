North Sea firms warned of cyber threat from workers ‘angry’ over rota changes

The North Sea oil industry has been warned of the cyber security threat from “angry” workers facing rota changes.

Ben Dickinson, global cyber security lead for oil and gas at ABB, addressed an audience at Offshore Europe last week.

The consultant said the “insider threat” from workers is one that companies should be aware of.

He referenced recent rota changes, from two weeks working offshore to three weeks, which could cause workers to become “annoyed” and take action.

However the Unite union said workers would not be “petty or daft enough” to do so.