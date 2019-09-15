North Sea firm to use system to map employees’ locations

Cutting-edge software has been introduced in the North Sea which provides real-time information on the location of oil workers around the globe.

Serica Energy has become the first operator to digitise safety in Scotland after signing a deal to adopt the Restrata Platform – a piece of technology which provides up-to-date monitoring of people and assets around the world.

The data will come from different pieces of equipment, including handheld devices, which will be able to tag people in and out of a site.

Restrata CEO Botan Osman said the software allows oil firms to see the number of oil workers located in various places as well as workers travelling between sites.

He said: “The aim is for people to be able to safeguard their people across their locations and see who is in harm’s way or who needs to be rescued.

“The Restrata platform will enable the Serica Energy team to quickly access real-time information about their personnel on board, as well as its assets, assuring their safety and providing operational efficiencies.

“It will protect not only the people involved in an incident, but also ensures the risk to emergency response teams is minimised.

“The technology allows the support and efficient management of an incident with information being shared in real-time, meaning onshore teams can act quickly for early intervention – with the safety of personnel at the heart of any response.

“When an evacuation does take place, companies can access up-to-date information on what’s happening.”

Restrata, which has an office in the city, launched the technology for the North Sea at the Offshore Europe conference at P&J Live, which finishes today.

Mr Osman said: “We firmly believe in the digital transformation of safety and the Restrata Platform enables us to deliver this transformation to energy firms around the world.

“We are proud that Serica Energy, which has been a client over the past year, will be the first to adopt the technology. The North Sea was the birthplace of a new era of safety standards and we now want to make it the leader of digital safety.”