Shell’s Brent Bravo platform was removed from the North Sea On Tuesday.

Allseas’ heavy lift and pipelay vessel Pioneering Spirit managed the entire lift in four hours.

The 25,000 tonne single-piece removal of the topsides was completed, with the fast lift “took only nine seconds”, according to Allseas.

Brent Bravo is the second of four platforms, after Brent Delta in 2017, to be decommissioned and removed from the Brent oil and gas field.