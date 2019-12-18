North Sea cod quota reduction will be ‘extremely challenging’ for trawlermen

The amount of cod which can be caught in the North Sea is to be cut significantly next year.

Talks on fishing quotas for 2020 ended in Brussels early this morning.

Before they began, representatives of Scottish trawlermen had agreed to a 50% reduction in the cod catch in a bid to preserve stocks.

Elspeth McDonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, said: “Because the UK did not have its own seat in those negotiations, it was very hard to make the case for our industry.

“When the UK leaves the EU and becomes an independent coastal state, we will take our rightful place at the table and be able to negotiate in our own right.”

She added: “The reduction in the TAC for North Sea cod next year will have a serious economic impact on the Scottish whitefish sector, presenting major practical difficulties for the fleet.

“Despite the disappointing and damaging outcome, we are grateful to Fergus Ewing and his team of officials who, alongside their UK counterparts, worked tirelessly to achieve the best outcomes in difficult circumstances.

“We also welcome their commitment to review and update the stock assessment model for North Sea cod, reflecting the changing distribution of the species, most likely due to climate change.

“In anticipation of better days ahead, the SFF looks forward to working closely and constructively with both the Scottish and UK governments on the development of the Fisheries Agreement that will establish the framework for the future of the industry outside the Common Fisheries Policy.”

Mike Park, from the Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association, said next year would prove challenging for trawlermen.

He said: “Cod is an important part of the mixed fishery for my members and a reduction in what they can catch on this scale will be extremely challenging.

“Due most likely to climate change, the distribution of the species in the North Sea has changed markedly, with a pronounced northwards movement.

“It is especially disappointing that the European Commission failed to recognise the validity of the arguments made by the industry across Europe for a more gradual reduction in total allowable catch over time to aid recovery.

“In the next year, as the UK prepares to leave the Common Fisheries Policy, it is vital that the right scientific work is done to improve our understanding of the current status of the stock to enable better decisions to be taken on fishing opportunities for 2021.”