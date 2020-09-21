North-east’s winter ploughing matches called-off

Ploughing matches scheduled to take place over the coming months have all been cancelled across the north-east.

The Grampian Supermatch annual competitions at Boyndie, Crimond, Moray, Macduff, Fordyce, Lower Deeside and Newmachar have all been called-off.

Organising secretary Alison Ironside said it had been a “very hard decision” to cancel all the ploughing matches.

“The priority was for everyone to stay safe during these terrible times,” she said.

A Moray Ploughing Society spokesman added: “The committee have decided, due to coronavirus risks and restrictions, to cancel the 2020 Moray Ploughing Match.

“There are no plans, at this stage, to reschedule the 2020 match.

“We would like to wish all ploughmen well and look forward to seeing them all in 2021.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead Rotary Club has also cancelled its fundraising Banff and Buchan Vintage Tractor Club charity match and its Harvest Home Concert, which was scheduled to take place in October.

Secretary Phyllis Mundie said: “We are very disappointed but the wellbeing of all participants and spectators is paramount.

“We hope to host these very popular fundraisers again in 2021.”