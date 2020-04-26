North-east’s vital special constables thanked for supporting communities

Special constables in Moray have been staying connected thanks to video conferencing technology.

Area commander Chief Inspector Norman Stevenson held a virtual conference with special constables who work in the region after his regular catch-up with the team was cancelled.

Chief inspector Stevenson said: “When my usual meeting with our special constables was cancelled, I knew that I had to find a new way of staying connected with them to find out what the division can do to support them at this time. Friday’s meeting may have been a bit different however it was absolutely crucial that I thanked them for everything they are doing to support communities.

“Our special constables have always been considered a vital and valued resource in the north-east, however during this extraordinary time the significance of their role is greater than ever. Their commitment to their roles is exceptional.”