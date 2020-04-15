North-east’s veterans needing support ‘now more than ever’ says charity

Veterans need our support “now more than ever”, a charity has said as it ramps up efforts to support vulnerable people across the north of Scotland.

Scottish War Blinded has launched initiatives including pub quizzes over the phone and discussions about the results of hypothetical football matches.

The organisation usually offers one-to-one home visits, group activities and lunch clubs for veterans with sight loss across the country.

The charity’s director of services Rebecca Barr said: “Our veterans need us now more than ever.

“We are working hard to ensure each and every person we support knows they are not alone and are getting the help they need.”

The charity offers free support to former servicemen and women of all ages.

For more information, call 0800 035 6409.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.