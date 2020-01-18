North-east’s pothole problems driving motorists to despair as repair bills rocket

Residents from across the north-east have hit out at major problems caused by potholes plaguing the region’s streets.

Motorists have complained about damage to their vehicles caused by issues with road surfaces, particularly during the winter months.

Two areas identified were Craigie Park and the Beach Esplanade.

Taxi driver Robert Kidd, from Mastrick in Aberdeen, said he comes across potholes every day through his job and reports them to the city council as often as he can.

He said: “There’s actually quite big potholes on Craigie Park that I found when I dropped a passenger off there.

“I had to weave up and down the street in order to avoid them.

“There’s quite a lot of potholes that need sorted, including on Eday Crescent where the road is full of potholes from one end to another.

“I come across them daily and try to report them if I can remember where they are.”

Brian Keir, from Northfield, was driving down West North Street in Aberdeen when he hit a pothole and claims it severely damaged the new alloy wheel he got as a Christmas present.

He said: “Me and my wife were driving home from Pizza Hut at the beach and I was pulling into the outside lane on West North Street when we heard a massive bang.

“I was frightened at the time as I thought the suspension had come out and when I got home, I noticed the alloy wheel was bent on the outer rim.

“It is annoying as I went on to report it and noticed it had already been reported on December 27.

“It could cost more than £190 for a new wheel and I have got a claims form to put in to the council.

“The biggest problem with the pothole is the fact it is long, so you don’t know when you go in it as the street gradually declines but it is a big impact where it hits the wall at the end.”

The city council said Craigie Park road is privately owned and maintained by private owners.

And in Aberdeenshire, Claire Taylor, who lives just outside Tarves, has had to replace six wheels in two years due to an ongoing problem with potholes on Tolquhon Road off the B999.

She said: “We’ve only lived here for two years but already had to replace four wheels in our new car and two on our old one.

“The state of the road is a bit of a nightmare as the whole road is full of potholes and it must be affecting tourism in the area.

“There is a burst spring that keeps the potholes unfilled but apparently the council will be closing the road in February to repair this and then fill in the holes.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said residents could report problems with potholes on its website.

She said: “We filled in 11 large potholes on the Beach Esplanade last month and unfortunately these new ones by the Beach Leisure Centre had not been reported to us.

“We will now inspect them and deal with them appropriately.

“We are investing an additional £10 million in roads maintenance across the city in the current four-year period from 2019.

“The annual resurfacing programme is a prioritised list, where roads are inspected and prioritised, and is also dependent upon available budgets.

“However, if the pothole reaches the size of an actionable safety defect then a repair would be actioned within the appropriate timescale.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of roads, landscape and waste services, Philip McKay, said: “The council manages and maintain over 5,400km of roads and in order to manage this large rural and urban road network we take a risk-based approach to road surface defects.

“Regular road inspections are carried out and any road surface defects are recorded and attributed a defect score.

“Road defects located within an urban zone have a lower risk rating than those associated with higher speed rural roads and so are scored appropriately, allowing repairs to be prioritised accordingly.

“We spend around £2.5 million each year on both planned and reactive patching – not just in response to potholes – and while the number of patches varies, it can be anywhere between 20,000 and 25,000 in an average year.

“It is a fact that potholes can appear at any time on any standard of road.

“All Aberdeenshire’s roads are inspected on a regular basis in line with national standards and any potholes discovered will be filled and repaired.”

Members of the public can let the council know about road defects online at bit.ly/RoadFaults or by phone on 03456 081205, or by text to 07624 802 722.