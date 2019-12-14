North-east’s new MPs lay out their pledges – Gordon winner Richard Thomson

The north-east’s winning election candidates today give Evening Express readers their thoughts on a hard-fought campaign, the dramatic result – and the issues facing their communities.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson:

The SNP won an incredible 80% of seats in Scotland – an overwhelming endorsement of our campaign and message.

In Gordon voters chose to reject the Tories’ message of blocking Scotland having a say on its future.

I want to say thank you to the people of Gordon.

Thank you for putting your trust in me to act as a strong voice for Gordon in Westminster.

I will not let you down.

Just as Boris Johnson has a duty to recognise the fact Scotland has a mandate to decide its own future we must accept, with regret, that the Tories have a mandate for Brexit in England and Wales.

But he has no mandate to take Scotland out of the EU.

Brexit will hit the north-east hard – putting jobs in agriculture and the North Sea oil industry on the line.

We deserve better than that.

That’s why I’ll fight tooth and nail alongside my SNP colleagues in Westminster, Holyrood and Brussels to offer Scotland an escape route.

The people of Gordon and the north-east have spoken – it is time to decide our own future.