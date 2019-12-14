North-east’s new MPs lay out their pledges – Angus winner Dave Doogan

The north-east’s winning election candidates today give Evening Express readers their thoughts on a hard-fought campaign, the dramatic result – and the issues facing their communities

Angus MP Dave Doogan:

The people of Angus have spoken.

Every election is important but this one really mattered.

The future of Scotland was on the line and voters the length and breadth of the country turned out in their droves to make their voices heard.

The people of Scotland have sent Boris Johnson a message – loud and clear.

Scotland’s future should be in Scotland’s hands.

Once again, voters have overwhelmingly rejected Brexit.

It is beyond any doubt that the majority of people in Scotland want to remain in the EU.

It will be the honour of my life to represent the people of Angus and I will fight tooth and nail to ensure we are given the opportunity to escape this hard-line Tory Brexit.

The SNP is far and away the UK’s strongest anti-Brexit voice.

As your MP I will stand up for issues that matter to Angus every step of the way.

I will work tirelessly to build a better future not just for Angus, but for every person who has made Scotland their home.