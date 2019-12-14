North-east’s new MPs lay out their pledges – Aberdeen South winner Stephen Flynn

The north-east’s winning election candidates today give Evening Express readers their thoughts on a hard-fought campaign, the dramatic result – and the issues facing their communities.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn:

This was a watershed moment and showed a clear tale of two countries.

The SNP won an incredible 80% of seats in Scotland – an overwhelming endorsement of our campaign and our message to put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands.

In Aberdeen South, voters chose to escape Brexit and the Tories.

We rejected their negative message of blocking Scotland having the right to choose its own future.

We rejected Boris Johnson’s hard-line Tory Brexit that will hit 100,000 Scottish jobs and lower living standards.

We rejected brutal Tory austerity that has driven up foodbank usage and plunged families in communities across the north-east into debt and poverty.

I want to say thank you to the people of Aberdeen South for putting their trust in me. I will not let you down or take you for granted.

Brexit will hit the North-east hard and we deserve better than that. That’s why I’ll fight tirelessly as an SNP MP at Westminster to offer Scotland an escape from Brexit.

The people of Aberdeen South have sent a clear message to Westminster – it is time to decide our own future.