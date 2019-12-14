North-east MPs lay out their pledges – Aberdeen North winner Kirsty Blackman

The north-east’s winning election candidates today give Evening Express readers their thoughts on a hard-fought campaign, the dramatic result – and the issues facing their communities.

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman:

Representing Aberdeen North in Westminster has been an unbelievable privilege, and to be re-elected to serve the people of this constituency is an honour.

I am grateful voters once again put their trust in the SNP to stand up for their interests and fight their corner against the dangers posed by yet another Tory government that we did not vote for.

Despite the Tories fighting the entire election campaign on a single issue, despite bombarding people with the same message day in and day out – that a vote for them is a vote to deny Scotland’s right to decide our own future – the people of Scotland rejected that message.

In contrast, the SNP put forward a progressive and positive vision for the kind of country we can be – an international, outward and European country that puts the interests of its people at the forefront; that seeks to strengthen communities, invest in our vital public services and support our small and large businesses.