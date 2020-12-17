North-east chef makes the cut for Aldi’s festive beef campaign

A popular north-east chef is one of the stars of a festive food video guide produced by a major supermarket.

Craig Wilson, better known as the Kilted Chef, is part of a project by Aldi to inspire people to try their range of Scotch Galloway Beef joints which are being launched by the retailer this Christmas.

He is chef and owner of Eat on the Green restaurant in Udny Green and has been joined by two other cooks as part of the Three Wise Chef series.

Masterchef finalist Jilly McCord and Chris Walker from Dumfries and Galloway are also involved with their own takes on beef joints.

Craig developed a recipe using Aldi’s Scotch Galloway Beef Rump Joint, which he roasts with rapeseed oil, fresh thyme, sea salt, cracked black pepper and Orkney Brewery’s Clootie Dumpling Ale for a festive centre piece.

© Supplied by Aldi UK

His recipe will be showcased in a video guide which will premiere on Aldi Scotland’s Facebook page this Sunday.

Craig said: “The quality and flavour of the Galloway Beef Rump Joint makes it the perfect centrepiece for a special Christmas Day celebration.

“As someone who is passionate about Scotland’s world-class produce, the range of locally reared and grown ingredients available in Aldi is exceptional. At this time, it’s never been more important to support our local farmers and producers.

“The Galloway Beef Rump Joint offers great value for money; it is beautifully tender and easy to prepare and cook. I’ve chosen to pair it with The Orkney Brewery Clootie Dumpling Ale, as it’s full of those warming festive flavours we love, however, if you’re unable to get your hands on a bottle, the Innis & Gunn range would go equally well.

“I would really urge people to take advantage of this unique opportunity to try one of the oldest, and purest, native cattle breeds by selecting one of Aldi’s Scotch Galloway Beef Joints.”

Graham Nicolson, group buying director at Aldi Scotland said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our customers these three fantastic cuts of one of the finest types of beef Scotland has to offer at our everyday amazing prices. Scotch Galloway Beef is of the highest quality and enjoyed in restaurants around the world, and we wanted to show our customers exactly how some of Scotland’s top chefs would cook it this Christmas.

“Craig, Jilly and Chris have created three deliciously indulgent recipes that our customers can easily follow at home using quality produce stocked in our 96 Scottish stores.”