North-east’s ‘Goth on croft’ spooky calendar returns in time for Halloween

Landmarks around the north-east have played host to a spooky charity photoshoot.

Spectra Vox, also known as Claire Gerrard, created Goth on the Croft in 2018 to help raise awareness of alternative sections of society and minority groups.

Now, after raising more than £2,000, the 40-year-old has created a 2020 calendar to drum up further support for her chosen charities.

This year the calendar also features a man with cerebral palsy at Stonehaven harbour to help address the inequalities faced by those living with a disability.

Other well-known places making an appearance include Slains Castle, with a woman – who is trained in circus performance – dressed as a vampire, dangling from ropes attached to the castle.

Claire, who is originally from Aberdeen, moved to the Isle of Lewis around five years ago.

She said: “I started thinking of myself as a goth on a croft, and how that image exemplified the intolerance that people who express themselves differently feel in everyday life.

“Not many people expect to see goths on a croft and why shouldn’t they be there too?

“We are just people who do everyday things, which gave me the idea to start a fundraising project to promote acceptance of subcultures and to raise funds for charities with these goals in mind.”

Claire decided to raise money for the Sophie Lancaster Foundation which was set up following the 2007 murder of the 20-year-old who was attacked in a park in Lancashire.