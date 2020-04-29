North-east’s fishermen need your support to stay afloat during coronavirus pandemic

The hustle and bustle of Peterhead’s harbour has quietened these last few weeks.

Doors of businesses are locked and boats at berth have signs warning that no one will be permitted on board because of new safety measures.

Its fish market continues to operate, however, in what is becoming a new normal.

There are steps that have been introduced to help the country battle Covid-19, but it has had an inevitable impact on the market.

Restaurants have shuttered and transport links have narrowed. As a result, whitefish and prawn sales have slowed since lockdown.

And with no end in sight it is uncertain what the future holds for the fishing industry.

Now, more than ever, fishermen are calling for help from their communities to stay afloat.

Jimmy Buchan, one of Peterhead’s most famous fishing sons, has described the current battle as being a “silent war” on the business, one that he is hopeful the British public will help them overcome.

He has spent his life at sea, but now sits as the chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association.

He is in no doubt that there will be lasting effects on the industry because of Covid-19 but is adamant that they can be overcome.

He said:“We are at war with a silent invader, and people are fearful of their health.

“We’ve locked down and habits have changed drastically. When people are shopping now they aren’t hanging about, and the result of that – across Europe – is that restaurants where people would be eating Scottish seafood have been lost overnight.

“The effect that has had on the catching sector has been catastrophic.”

Meanwhile, supermarkets have become the primary place for people to buy their weekly shop.

But even there, restrictions are taking their toll.

Peterhead is the largest whitefish port in the UK.

There, fish is landed every day while the pandemic continues.

An auctioneer guides only buyers around its market – through aisles of boxes spaced two metres apart – to sell the day’s catch.

Likewise, the men buying stand further apart to fall in line with the market’s fresh safety policies.

In the short-term, everyone is trying to continue on as normally as possible in an atmosphere Simon Brebner describes as “challenging”.

Simon, the chief executive of Peterhead Port Authority, believes the town’s fishermen are up to the challenge put in place by Covid-19.

“Our market operation is continuing as normally as possible,” he explains.

“We need all the help we can get just now, and what we need to ask is for the great British public to support our industries.”

