North-east’s artist India trip to highlight modern-day slavery

A north-east artist is to visit India to help raise awareness of a charity’s mission to end slavery.

Mike Samson, 45, will be going to Bengaluru in India alongside the International Justice Mission (IJM) next month.

The artist, who lives in Drumlithie, where he has a studio, will be creating a sketchbook aimed at documenting the people and places involved in the trip.

The charity estimates there are approximately 40 million people trapped in slavery around the world.

Mike said: “I originally heard about the International Justice Mission at a talk by Andrew Bevan the Scottish director of the charity at Catterline Community Church.

“After the service, I spoke to him about his message which was along the lines of, ‘We might feel there’s very little we can do when confronted with the huge problem of slavery, but we can use whatever we have, no matter how insignificant it may seem’.”

“At the time I had taken part in some other charity events, drawing and painting in front of a live audience, with the resulting artwork auctioned off for the charities, so I offered to do that for IJM.

“I created a couple of artworks for them at events over a two-year period and every time I was reduced to tears hearing the moving stories of rescue and the bravery of the people who were enslaved and under constant threat of violence and death.

“They’re a charity I’ve followed and supported for a number of years, and knowing their work, it’s not an offer I undertook lightly.”

Following the visit, a sketchbook will be created, as well as a series of artworks, which will be sold on his return to raise money and awareness of the fight against modern-day slavery.

Mike, who is orginally from Dundee, studied Fine Art at Gray’s School of Art, then left to tour Europe on a travelling scholarship with the Royal Scottish Academy, before returning to complete a Postgraduate Diploma in Art and Design and a Masters Degree, also in Fine Art.

He now teaches, demonstrates and exhibits around Scotland, and has won awards such as the David Gordon Memorial Trust Award and RSA Landscape Award and taken part in a range of different shows.

He has also carried out notable commissions, such as for Lloyds TSB Foundation for Scotland for the retirement of Sir Nicholas Goodison, large-scale works for Apache, a portrait commission for Donald Runnicles, chief guest conductor with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and several different art pieces in the John Kinross collection which is held at the Royal Scottish Academy of Art.

Mike has set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for the trip and to help make it a success.

So far he has collected more than £4,400 which has been donated by 48 supporters.

All money raised through the campaign will be used to help cover the costs of the trip and anything left over will contribute to the printing costs of the Bengaluru Sketchbook.

Mike added: “I’m throwing in whatever resources I can to make this trip a success, and in return for any donations you’re able to make, you can choose a reward to remind you of the important part you played in making it possible.

“You have the choice of signed limited-edition prints from the sketchbook or ‘Bengaluru-themed’ studio days with me, including an authentic Indian lunch courtesy of Mrs Samson.”

To donate to the cause, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/the-bengaluru-sketchbook