North-east zero waste shop to feature on TV show

A north-east zero waste shop is going to be featured on a TV programme.

Butterfly Effect in Insch will be highlighted on BBC Scotland show Landward.

The shop and cafe, based on Commerce Street in the village, were filmed this week by TV crews.

Landward – a Scottish farming and countryside programme presented by Dougie Vipond – will feature the zero waste shop’s Scottish oat milk in an episode which is to be aired on Thursday September 24 at 8pm.

It can be viewed on BBC Scotland.

A statement on social media from the team at Butterfly Effect said: “BBC Scotland were here filming for the Autumn series of Landward. It was super exciting but very scary at the same time

“We are to be featured in the programme for our Scottish oat milk we produce here at Butterfly Effect. The team are absolutely honoured to have been approached by BBC Scotland to help the promotion of Scottish produce in their series.

“Big shout out to the film crew who adhered to the social distancing guidelines at all times – not easy in such a small shop – and also to Hamlyn’s Scottish Porridge Oats for producing such amazing organic oats, which we use in our milk.”