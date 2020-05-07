North-east youth workers supporting youngsters online

North-east council workers are continuing to find new ways to support youngsters online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Work With Young People team is currently supporting around 120 youths across the region.

A number of groups have been set up, and youth group sessions are now being carried out online using tools such as Google Meet.

Support is also continuing online, with those who might have been seen previously in person still welcome to take part in one-on-ones virtually.

One of those people assisting with helping people continue their hobbies is artist and art therapist Penny Downes, who is supporting Inverurie group Art Clubbing.

She said: “I have worked in Inverurie as a youth worker and community worker for nearly 20 years.

“I’ve run many creative groups for young people, where they can share what they are interested in, and we are continuing to meet on video in lockdown. We don’t know how long this will continue, but the group are glad to meet up with us weekly and chat and hang out.”

Community learning and development service manager Philip Boath said: “Our Work With Young People teams are providing a lifeline to many of our most vulnerable children and young people across Aberdeenshire. It’s not easy, but they’ve taken on the challenge of going online with great gusto and I’m really proud of their ongoing efforts.”